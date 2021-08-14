BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 6,816.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get BioCardia alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BCDA. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.