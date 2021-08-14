BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCDA shares. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

