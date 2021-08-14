Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BFRA opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

