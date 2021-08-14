Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

