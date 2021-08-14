Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.