Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,852 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of LH opened at $302.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $304.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

