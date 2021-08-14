Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

