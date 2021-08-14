Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.80.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

