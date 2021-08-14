Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Tops $2.18 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $54.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,945,915 coins and its circulating supply is 21,839,747 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

