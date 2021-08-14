Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $17.35 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $17.35 or 0.00037374 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $132,876.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00036595 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 164,478 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

