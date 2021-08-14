Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.