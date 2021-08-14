BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $13.10 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.10 million and $1.83 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

