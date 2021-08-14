BitWhite (BTW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $117,381.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $140,012.49 and approximately $117,381.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

