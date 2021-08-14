Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,613,670.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,400 shares of company stock worth $410,425.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

