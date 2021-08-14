BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGIO opened at $6.74 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 248.01%.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
