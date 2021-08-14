BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

