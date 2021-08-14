Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

BLND opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

