Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

