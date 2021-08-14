bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

BLUE stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

