BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$60.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

