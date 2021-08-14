BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.40

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.