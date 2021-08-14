BMO Capital Markets Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$253.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

