Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $950.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 944.25 ($12.34), with a volume of 10060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 845 ($11.04).

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 876.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

