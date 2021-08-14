Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

