BOMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $293,676.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. BOMB has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $293,676.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00010235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.13 or 1.00056979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00080600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,073 coins and its circulating supply is 904,285 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.