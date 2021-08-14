Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

