Bonk Price Down 31% Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

