Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,203.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,215.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.