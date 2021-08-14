Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,170. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.