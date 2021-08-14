Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 14,420 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $106,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

