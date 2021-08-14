Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.43% of 1st Source worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 63.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

SRCE stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

