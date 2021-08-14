Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of SNA opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

