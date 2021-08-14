Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 6,192 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.