Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.60.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

