Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $72,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

