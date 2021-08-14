Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.