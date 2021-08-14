Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $62,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

