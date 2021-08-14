Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,778 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $86,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

