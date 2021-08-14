Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,528 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $141,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

