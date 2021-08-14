Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 34,443 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,443 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

