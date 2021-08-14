Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.
