Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

