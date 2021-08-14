Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

