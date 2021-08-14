Bradley Mark J. Sells 1,352 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,868 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

NYSE MA opened at $362.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

