Bradley Mark J. Sells 275 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $463.42 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

