BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $14.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

