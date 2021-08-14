Brandon B. Boze Sells 341,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

