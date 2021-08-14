Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €81.07.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

