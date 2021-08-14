Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €81.07.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

