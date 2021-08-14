Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

