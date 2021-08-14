BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Position Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.