Brio Consultants LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

